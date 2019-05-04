Osun State was the cynosure of all eyes on Thursday as the Federal Government’s major healthcare policy to favour women and the vulnerable was launched in Osogbo.

The National Roll-out of the Implementation of Enrolment of Clients for the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) was launched by Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola at the Primary Health Centre, Isale-Agbara, Osogbo. During the occasion, Governor Oyetola reiterated his administration’s commitment to bring adequate, quality and qualitative healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the citizens. He said his administration had been working round the clock to reposition the health sector by making health facilities accessible, affordable and sustainable for all.

Reiterating the determination of his government to commence implementation of Health Insurance Scheme this month to make healthcare equitable, he added that work had started on the revitalisation of nine general hospitals and 332 primary healthcare centres across the state. Prof. Adewole commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for keying into the national health policies and programmes of the Federal Government, which earned the state the opportunity to host Thursday’s kick off of the national programme with the funding support of the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other development partners

Adewole, who described BHCPF, as a signature programme of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is otherwise called Buharicare, said Osun residents will benefit from services worth over N916 million in the next nine months.

The minister added that N15 million would be released every year to support the programme while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the state in her effort to promote quality healthcare delivery.