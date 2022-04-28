From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has promised that his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for small scale businesses to thrive in the state.

Oyetola who spoke during an engagement with members of the Association of Mobile Telecommunication Engineers of Nigeria, Osun Chapter, said that the state remains a fertile ground for businesses to grow and flourish.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said since its inception, his administration had been embarking on infrastructural development, providing soft loans for small businesses, ensuring adequate security, as well as, coming up with tax-friendly policies for business owners.

He noted that his administration through the state’s Microcredit Agency had empowered 5,296 small scale business owners with over N2 billion to expand their businesses.

He said the state government through the agency had also disbursed about N91million to different categories of informal sector operators in the state.

“My administration will continue to promote small scale industries through initiatives, programmes and policies that will build business confidence, and encourage them through the provision of grants and loans.

“Small businesses contribute to local economies by bringing growth and innovation to the community in which the businesses are established. They also help to stimulate economic growth by providing employment opportunities for the people.

“Small businesses tend to attract talent who invent new products or implement new solutions for existing ideas”, he added.

The governor, who commended members of the association for their support for his administration, urged them to also support his re-election in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

In his remarks, the president of the association, Abdulrasak Ejalonibu, commended the governor on various friendly business policies for the survival of small scale businesses in the state.

Ejalonibu appealed to the governor to continue to support members of the association with soft loans to boost their businesses.

He also urged the governor to organize training for members of the association to enhance their efficiency in the business, promising that members of the association would massively support the governor with their votes during the election.