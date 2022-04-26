From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday promised to engage more young entrepreneurs to further boost the monthly distribution of the food support scheme.

Speaking during the distribution of the 13th edition of the food distribution in Osogbo, Oyetola disclosed that over one million vulnerable have benefitted from the scheme since last year April when it was launched.

He noted that the programme was aimed at banishing hunger, poverty and related vices as part of its social security intervention designed to scale up the welfare and general well-being of the citizenry,

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola said the scheme had become a model of social investment programmes of any responsible government.

Oyetola said the scheme had recorded huge success as it had helped to further bring the government closer to the people, most importantly the masses.

The governor, who described the initiative as a veritable tool for meeting the masses at the point of their needs, said on no account would his government renege on its pledge to continue the programme as long as he remains in government.