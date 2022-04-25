From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday promised to engage more young entrepreneurs to further boost the monthly distribution of the food support scheme.

Speaking during the distribution of the 13th edition of the food distribution in Osogbo, Oyetola disclosed that over one million vulnerable have benefited from the scheme since last year April when it was launched.

He noted that the programme was aimed at banishing hunger, poverty and related vices as part of its social security intervention designed to scale up the welfare and general well-being of the citizenry,