From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday promised to engage more young entrepreneurs to further boost the monthly distribution of the food support scheme.
Speaking during the distribution of the 13th edition of the food distribution in Osogbo, Oyetola disclosed that over one million vulnerable have benefited from the scheme since last year April when it was launched.
He noted that the programme was aimed at banishing hunger, poverty and related vices as part of its social security intervention designed to scale up the welfare and general well-being of the citizenry,
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola said the scheme had become a model of social investment programmes of any responsible government.
According to Oyetola, the scheme had recorded huge success as it had helped to further bring the government closer to the people, most importantly the masses.
Oyetola who described the initiative as a veritable tool for meeting the masses at the point of their needs said on no account would his government renege on its pledge to continue the programme as long as he remains in government.
“What gladdens our hearts is the fact that we are getting feedback from the beneficiaries and this shows the extent to which we have reached out to the people who need this. We went to the extent that, apart from the distribution pattern, we went to the markets to ensure that it gets to our people,” Oyetola added.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said 50 entrepreneurs have been engaged in the scheme, hinting that the government was committed to jerking up the number of entrepreneurs in the second year that has just commenced.
