No fewer than 250 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and members of Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the State.

The defectors who were led by Alhaji Folorunso Akinola of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Oni-Osun Adewale of the Social Democratic Party respectively, were received by both governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the State Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and other members of the party’s state executives.

Addressing the crowd in front of the Aragbiji’s Palace, the new opposition members, Akinola said their decision to leave their former parties for APC was informed by the pro-masses policies and programmes of the government in the state.

He said members of the opposition in the council had seen the need to join hands with the administration of Governor Oyetola to move the Osun forward.

Akinola said: “Our journey into the family of the All Progressives Congress started long ago. It predated the last governorship campaign. Our defection today signals the imminent demise of the PDP and the SDP in Osun, particularly in Boripe Local Government as our exit is going to open a floodgate of defection from PDP, SDP and other opposition parties.

“We have no doubt that this noble decision will result in the total downfall of the opposition parties in the state. It is therefore my appeal to those in the opposition parties to waste no further time in joining the APC.

Governor Oyetola in his remarks expressed delight at the decision taken by the members of the opposition parties to defect to the APC.

He reaffirmed his commitment to good governance, adding that his administration would not rest on its oars in investing in things that will continue to make life meaningful and worthwhile for the good people of the state.