The immediate past senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Professor Sola Adeyeye, gave the commendation on Thursday while moderating a programme at the ongoing Executive Council Retreat in the state.

The governor had on Wednesday presented a comprehensive address, entitled, “My Development Agenda” where he highlighted his developmental plans for the state, reiterating his commitment to translating such plans to reality.

Reacting to the governor’s address on Thursday, the academic-turned politician told participants that he was highly impressed by the governor’s agenda as well as his approach towards the execution and implementation of the agenda.

He also lauded the governor’s cabinet list which he said was composed of “highly brilliant and vibrant personalities.”

He added that the cabinet would assist the governor in bringing his lofty dreams for the state to reality.

Adeyeye said: “I listened to the governor’s address yesterday with rapt attention and I was highly impressed not only by the brilliant delivery, but also the quality of his good development plan for the state as highlighted in his address.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the governor deserves huge commendation not only for the good work he has been doing in the last 10 months, but also for his good plans and the brilliant approach at implementing them.

“I also want to commend the quality of people nominated for his cabinet. No doubt, the governor has to his credit a high quality of the personalities that would assist him in executing his lofty plans successfully.”

He urged the Commissioners/Special Advisers- designated to work for Mr. Governor with good team spirits and with the interest of people at heart as this would assist them in helping the governor to execute his development agenda for the good people of the state.

“I implore you to build effective relationships with civil servants to give room for the kind of bureaucracy that would engender easy achievement of the administration’s set goals.

“They can achieve this by putting the public interest at heart. When politicians and bureaucrats have public interest at heart, it should not be difficult for them to work together for common benefits of all,” he added.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Gboyega Famodun, thanked the governor for giving the party the opportunity to select the best hands into his cabinet.

“We thank the governor for allowing the party to make very strong and reasonable inputs in the constitution of the cabinet. We thank the governor for the privilege and the party will never take such privilege for granted,” Famodu said.