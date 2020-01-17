Omoniyi Salaudee and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, particularly provision of good road network across the state.

He also assured the people of his poise to complete the Osogbo-Iwo Road which is currently under construction.

The governor stated this, yesterday during the commissioning of Telu Square in Iwo, a tower built by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, to commemorate the 4th anniversary of his coronation.

Oyetola, who described infrastructure as key to development, said the government would ensure the completion of all the ongoing roads in the state.

He commended the monarch for complementing government’s efforts by building the tower, describing the gesture as remarkable and worthwhile. The Oluwo, however, described the project as a way to solidify a new virile foundation for Iwo and give the town a modern face of development.

He also noted that the tower would serve as a tourist site and add to the aesthetic values of the ancient town.

Akanbi urged the people to support the Oyetola administration. Akanbi announced the final resolution of the prolonged feud between him and a prominent indigene of the town, Abiola Ogundokun and thanked Governor Oyetola for his intervention, adding “for a governor who has honoured me at different occasions, I had to reciprocate his gestures by embracing Ogundokun.”