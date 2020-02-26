Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to pay full salaries of workers as long as he remains the governor.

The governor stated this, yesterday, during a town hall meeting with the people of Ifelodun, Boripe and Odo-Otin federal constituency, where he addressed issues of education, agriculture, health and infrastructure.

He also reiterated the administration’s commitment to the general well-being of workers and the entire citizens of the state.

While fielding questions from citizens on various policies and programmes of government, Oyetola said full payment of workers’ salaries and other emoluments remained one of the topmost priorities of the administration, adding that this would continue for as long as he remains the governor.

Responding to a question on how the administration had managed to sustain full payment of salaries and pensions in spite of paucity of funds, the governor maintained that his resolve never to toy with workers’ welfare was informed by the Quranic and Biblical injunctions that workers’ sweats must not dry off before they are paid their wages.

Oyetola, who attributed to God his numerous achievements across all sectors, including health, works, education, security and agriculture, pledged to continue with the good works for the rest of the tenure.