From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed his commitment to the rehabilitation of more rural road networks as the dry seasonn approach.

This, according to him, was to ease the transport system of rural dwellers who are predominantly farmers, especially for easy transportation of farm products to the markets.

Oyetola disclosed this during a rural engagement held at Sekona, Alajue, Olodan and other villages of Ede South Local Government area of the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said his administration was aware of the fact that the rural dwellers are obviously far from the centre of governance.

He maintained that as a responsible government, specific focus has to be shifted to the rural dwellers to make life more abundant for them.

Oyetola said the determination to fix up more roads in addition to the numerous ones already executed, is in tandem with the current administration’s efforts to help in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, “If more rural roads are attended to, the connection between villages and cities would be strong and as such the state would be contributing immensely to the achievement of sustainable cities and communities which is the eleventh goal of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“With this action and in addition to many road networks which have been constructed across the state, we align with the target of providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations.

“It’s believed that when there is a viable transport system, all other socioeconomic sectors would be improved positively for sustainable development”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Olu of Sekona, Oba Abdul-Waheed Adebowale had commended Oyetola’s administration for the infrastructural revolution and other sectoral developments which have been recorded in the state so far.

Oba Adebowale further appreciated the governor for his populist-oriented and inclusive governance which is giving the rural dwellers an unprecedented participation in the governance, urging the government to consider the rehabilitation of some rural roads

He however, restated their commitment and support to Oyetola’s administration for the betterment of the state commonwealth.

