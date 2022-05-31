Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has released N 1.1 billion as part of his commitment to improve the welfare of retired civil servants and workers of the state.
In a statement by the Head of Service, Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, N600,000,000 of the sum was released for the settlement of retired primary school teachers and local government workers.
He added that an additional N500,000,000 was approved to pay contributory pensions of retired officers of the civil service and parastatals.
The selected retirees are to collect their bonds on Thursday, June 2 at the local government service commission multipurpose hall.
Also, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been posted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the state’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.
He assured workers, both serving and retired, of Governor Oyetola’s commitment to always make their welfare the first priority and that nothing will be allowed to obstruct all things essential to make them progress.
