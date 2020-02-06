Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved N500 million for the payment of entitlement to retired workers enrolled under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Head of Service, Festus Olowogboyega, made this known in a statement, yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement said names of the beneficiary retirees were picked on merit, adding that the process was monitored by the executive committee of the retired workers’ group.

According to the statement, names of the selected beneficiaries will be posted on the notice board of the Pension Board today. It added that bond certificates would be presented to the beneficiaries by Governor Oyetola on February 14, 2020.

Similarly, Governor Oyetola has approved N50 million for part payment of gratuities to retirees under the old pension scheme.

Olowogboyega said 250 retirees who have been selected on merit would start receiving their cheques as from today. He disclosed that a list containing names of the beneficiary pensioners has already been posted on the public notice board of the state pension board and that of the Ministry of Information.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola and the state government have commiserated with the people of Ode Omu, Alayegun-in -Council, Ode Omu Desendants Union and the state Council of Obas on the recent transition of the Alayegun of Ode Omu, Oba Abdul Hammed Oke.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, described the departed monarch as an embodiment of humility, generousity, wisdom and true judgment at all seasons.

The statement added that the late monarch will for ever be remembered for his strong progressive ideology, absolute loyalty to the state government as well as his true love for his people during his eight years on the stool of his forefathers.