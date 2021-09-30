From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has released the sum of N708 million for payment of pension arrears.

In a press release signed by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, the sum of N508 million of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants, while an additional sum of N150 million was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.

The statement added that an additional N50 million was approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

According to the release, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

‘Payment of the released funds starts on Tuesday, October 5.

‘Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their welfare the pride of place it deserves,’ the statement added.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.