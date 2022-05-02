From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said his principal remains the best choice in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

He stated this in Osogbo during a courtesy visit to the Civic Engagement Centre by the Iragbiji Progressive Union (IPU), an umbrella body for all indigenes of Iragbiji community in the state.

The chairman of IPU, Tajudeen Atoyebi, who spoke on behalf of members, commended the governor for appointing Oyintiloye as the head of the agency and lauded the manner he is propagating the achievements and explaining policies of the administration at the grassroots.

Atoyebi appreciated the good works of the Governor, especially in reaching out to the masses in every part of the state through the Civic Engagement Office.

He said collating the needs of the masses at the grassroots, after interacting with them through the civic engagement office, which often guides the government’s policies and the programme should be commended.

Atoyebi also extolled the achievements of the governor in the last three and a half years, describing him as a listening and reliable administrator, who is responsive to the needs of the people.

“We are proud of the Governor because he has not in any way disappointed us in the discharge of his duties.

“The infrastructure development across all local government areas in the state is also commendable.

Oyintiloye urged members of the group not to be deceived or distracted by the opposition, assuring them that the governor will continue to put smiles on the faces of the people through more developmental projects.

He urged them to passionately support the re-election of the governor, who is an indigene of Iragbiji and asked them to reach out to more people in other communities to canvas for votes.

“Mr. Governor belongs to all of us in Osun but being an indigene of Iragbiji, you must show the aggressive desire for his return to office He remains our best choice in the July 16 governorship poll,” Oyintiloye added.