Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has rendered his account of stewardship to the people of the state, just as he reeled out the numerous achievements of his administration in the last one year, which he described as one with many strides.

Oyetola, in a State broadcast on Wednesday, gave a blow-by-blow account of his achievements across all the sectors, including mining, culture and tourism, health, education, agriculture, transportation, massive infrastructure development, security, social welfare, prompt payment of salaries, allowances and entitlements to workers (both active and passive) among others.

He added that his government had strengthened the state’s Treasury Single Account policy with every relevant MDAs properly brought into the pool, as a way of tightening the state’s finance architecture.

The governor said his administration has also commenced the usage of the Bank Accounts Monitoring System for the monitoring of day-to-day transactions of government, assuring the people that his government would not rest on its oars in ensuring that the state achieved sustainable financial breakthrough.

He also revealed that the state met with the eligibility criteria of the World Bank programme tagged State Fiscal Transparency And Accountability Programme, a development which has further confirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

These initiatives he said are designed to give fillip to his Development Agenda, check corruption and deliver a financially stable and independent Osun.

As part of activities to mark his one year in office, he also inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Oke-Baale Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola during the commissioning, said the rehabilitation of the health centre was another demonstration of his administration’s commitment to provision of quality and accessible healthcare in the state.

“As you will all recall, the flag off of the revitalisation of nine General Hospitals and 332 Primary Health Centres – one per ward – across the State three months after coming into office was done here last year.

“Of this number, 120 have been completed and are being commissioned across the state while the contracts for 275 others have been awarded. The Primary Health Centre, Oke Baale, Osogbo, is one of this number,” the governor disclosed.

Oyetola said the health of the people of Osun is of paramount importance to the government, saying that good health is the foundation of wellbeing and prosperity.

“The Oke Baale Primary Health Centre is one of our solutions to keeping you healthy. I therefore enjoin you to take good care of your health and patronise the Health Centre to stay healthy,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor stated that his administration had renovated several schools across the State and provided them with modern facilities. He added that the government is also training and re-training teachers in the state to ensure that children get the best education.

Oyetola said the administration is also prioritising the provision of good road network in different parts of the State, noting that this is the way to make “transportation easy for our people and opening up our rural areas to enable our farmers access the market in the cities with ease.”

The governor also said that transforming the economy of the state and making it the commercial hub of the South West remains the goal of his administration.

“We have just hosted the Osun Economic and Investment Summit to unlock and unleash the potential of the state. Twenty-two investors indicated interest in investing in the State at the Summit.”

“We are doing all these to deliver on our promise to transform the state and give our people good life. Indeed, with the foundation for development properly laid, development shall be on the fast lane in the next three years,” the governor stated.