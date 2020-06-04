Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, yesterday held separate meetings with Christian and Muslim leaders in the state on guidelines for reopening of churches and mosques for two weeks.

The governor, disclosed that the decision to reopen worship centres partially was in response to the request by religious leaders and the resolve of the Federal Government to lift ban on religious activities.

He said the state government had prepared some guidelines that must be followed to forestall possible spread of the virus as a result of the reopening, adding that further actions by the government would be determined by the effect of compliance level to the guidelines by churches and mosques during the two-week period.

Reeling out some of the guidelines at the meeting in his office at the Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said only regular church services of not more than one hour, and maximum of two services would be allowed, and that Jumat service, including khutbah (sermon) and prayers must not exceed 20 minutes.

He said vulnerable individuals such as those from age 65 and above and people with underlying ailments such as tuberculosis, diabetes, among others, are to continue worshipping at their respective homes.

The governor also directed that all church and mosque premises be fumigated to ensure the worship environments are free of virus and other infectious diseases.