Osun Government has rescued 25 trafficked girls from Lebanon.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which has been scheduled for August 12.

Diaspora Focal Point Officer for the state, Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, speaking during an interview with newsmen, said the girls, identified as indigenes of the state, have been profiled and registered with the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.

“The governor has taken note of the plight of some of our girls who are being dehumanised in Lebanon, and has graciously given his approval that the girls be repatriated.

“Governor Oyetola also agreed to pay the air fare of the 25 girls while plans are in place to rehabilitate, empower and reintegrate them back into the society upon their return.

“Also, we will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the process of the repatriation, which would include isolating the girls and subjecting them to necessary tests upon their return as a precaution against infection.

“We are grateful to God for a leader such as Governor Oyetola, whose commitment to the protection of citizens from actual or potential threats is far-reaching, transcending the territorial space of the state,” Fadahunsi-Ajayi said.