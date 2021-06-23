Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, yesterday restated the commitment of his government to making agriculture the bedrock of the state’s socio-economic development.

Oyetola reiterated his administration’s commitment to diversify the state’s economy through agriculture at the presentation of cash crops and other agricultural seeds to women farmers in rural communities in Osogbo.

At the programme was organised by Ilerioluwa Development Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, the governor said his commitment to food sufficiency and making Osun the food basket of the South-west region was very much on course.

He said that his administration has developed modalities to change the narrative, bring desired change and encourage people’s participation in agriculture.

He said that the initiative to give agricultural produce to women farmers was to encourage them to get involved in the transformation of the fortune of the state through a realistic economic diversification process.

The governor commended his wife, the initiator of the programme, for complementing government’s efforts at repositioning agriculture and also making life more meaningful and worthwhile for the people.

The governor also urged the beneficiaries of the agriculture initiative to make good use of the crops and to also create opportunity for other women to benefit from the programme.

In her remarks, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of the governor, explained that the Ilerioluwa Initiative was founded to provide welfare, economic and empowerment services to the people and to complement government’s social investment programme.