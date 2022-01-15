From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As the year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration ended with the traditional ‘laying of wreaths’, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has saluted the fallen heroes for their selfless service and for paying the supreme price to keep Nigeria one, united and indivisible entity.

Oyetola who spoke shortly after he laid the wreaths in honour of fallen heroes at the military cenotaph, Osogbo, said the remembrance called for sober reflection for the sacrifices of the soldiers who, in the quest for sustaining unity and collective sovereignty, paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the country united, indivisible and peaceful.

He said his administration was fully committed to further encouraging members of the Armed Forces through diverse interventions and would continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative governance in a manner that improves the living standard of the people.

“When on this day over 50 years ago, the nation reunited in the pursuit of the shared goal of peace after a protracted civil war that lasted three years, it was to recommit to a new dawn of a nation that is both at peace with itself and refocus on its quest for territorial prosperity.

“That foundation was made possible through the monumental sacrifices of our armed forces – a rare breed of distinguished men and women who placed us all first above their security and safety. It is to these illustrious professionals we owe this annual commemoration.

“These are men who have fought gallantly for the sustenance of our collective peace and territorial integrity. From their exploits in the world wars, their peace support operations and fledgling internal security operations, especially as exemplified by their sustained combat against terrorism, they have made us proud and surmounted imposing mountains for our sakes.

“Through their lives and sacrifices, they speak to us eloquently that ours is a nation that is great, cherished and worth fighting for. In their pains, they beckon to us to rediscover hope amidst the challenges that characterise today.

“As an Administration, we will continue to draw inspiration from their lives, knowing that the journey to a brighter future will be determined by unparalleled patriotism, loyalty, dedication and sacrifice to the common good.

“Therefore, as a people, let us seize this day to recommit ourselves to the ideals of nationhood that is reflective of the vision of our forefathers, by taking responsibility to create a society that works for all.

“While thanking members of the armed forces for their immeasurable contributions to nation-building, I, on behalf of our people, charge them to give more for our nation, knowing that no genuine service to humanity shall go unrewarded.

“As a government, we are fully committed to further encouraging members of the Armed Forces through diverse interventions and will continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative governance in a manner that improves the living standard of our people,” he added.