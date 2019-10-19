Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated the former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (retd) on his 85th birthday anniversary.
He described the former military leader as a patriot and commended him for his steadfastness in displaying a high sense of commitment to achieving a united Nigeria.
In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola noted that Gen. Gowon’s legacy is enduring, and has had a direct and positive impact on the lives of young Nigerians.
The Governor is quoted in the statement:
“But for the NYSC scheme introduced by the Gowon’s administration, I probably would never have been to a town called Potiskum in present day Yobe State.
“I am proud to say that I taught at the Staff Training Centre during my one-year mandatory youth service and it is an experience I relish with pride.
“Your Excellency sir, you have remained committed to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria. Your recent visit to our dear state bears further testament to that. We will forever remain grateful to you.
“On behalf of the government and people of the State of Osun, I wish you a happy birthday and many more years of the good life and service to Nigeria and humanity in sound health and vitality.”
