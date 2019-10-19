Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated the former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (retd) on his 85th birthday anniversary.

He described the former military leader as a patriot and commended him for his steadfastness in displaying a high sense of commitment to achieving a united Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola noted that Gen. Gowon’s legacy is enduring, and has had a direct and positive impact on the lives of young Nigerians.

The Governor is quoted in the statement: