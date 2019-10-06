Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that collaborative effort among states, individuals, corporate bodies and federal government would be required to tackle the economic challenges facing the country.

The governor stated this in Osogbo at the weekend during the 2019 Independence Dance of the Island Club, where he was honoured and inducted as a member of the club.

Oyetola who doubled as a special guest of honour at the event, thanked the club for honouring him.

He expressed dissatisfaction that after 59 years of existence, Nigeria was still struggling to consolidate its economy.

He identified five major issues as the underlining factors behind Nigeria’s economic woes. These include youth unemployment, poverty, corruption, weak institutions and insecurity.

He stressed that only collaborative efforts by government, institutions and stakeholders would ensure a lasting solution to these challenges.

The governor however lauded President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as the face of integrity and good governance for his efforts at resolving some of the identified challenges, particularly the fight against corruption.

He called on eminent Nigerians, including members of the Island Club and other philanthropic Nigerians to join the government in the struggle to move Nigeria forward.

“Nigeria, like most countries, is still struggling to get its economy right after years in the global economic trenches. With this struggle come the nagging and persistent issues of youth unemployment, poverty, corruption, weak institutions, and insecurity. We will all agree that solving most of these problems revolves substantially around fixing the economy.”