Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has solicited the support and cooperation of traditional rulers on the need to mobilise their subjects to pay taxes regularly.

He said the call was necessary to help the administration actualise its dreams of boosting the revenue profile of the state.

Governor Oyetola spoke, yesterday during the presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to the newly appointed Olulamokun of Yakooyo, Oba Oyewole Oyediran, at Ife-North Local Government Area.

He said the government will remain faithful to its avowed commitment to make life bearable for all citizens.

The governor urged the monarchs to support the policies and programmes of the administration designed to move the state forward.

He further implored the them to work in partnership with the government and security agencies, saying the government would continue to count on their support in the maintenance of peace, security, law and order.

“I solicit more of your cooperation and prayers. The task of governing Osun and delivering the dividends of democracy is not a one-man show. It is the responsibility of all, which calls for involvement of all.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to pay your taxes and rates as and when due,” Oyetola said.

Earlier, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, lauded the administration for being responsive and responsible to the people’s needs.

Yakooyo Progressive Union President, Adewale Oyebowale, called on the residents to be united to move the town forward.

In his response, Oba Oyediran thanked Governor Oyetola, the Ooni of Ife and people of the town and promised to put in his best to advance the socio-economic life of the people of the town and the state as a whole.

Meanwhile, the state government has disclosed that, as from today, it will begin the inauguration of 100 revitalised Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The government said the revitalisation exercise would cover 332 PHCs, which is one per ward.

It, however, disclosed that100 of them had been completed, some of which had already been put to use from the day they were completed because of exigency.

The government noted that 21 PHCs would be inaugurated in the first phase, while the remaining would be done later.

This was disclosed by members of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, Rafiu Isamotu, who was the immediate past commissioner for Health and Remi Omowaye at the Conference Room, Ministry of Health, Government Secretariat, Osogbo.