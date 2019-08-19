Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has re-affirmed the government’s commitment to partner private sector to revive the agriculture sector.

He said the administration will do everything possible to make agriculture the mainstay and bedrock of the state’s economy.

The governor stated this, yesterday during a facility tour of Bob Jones Farm Limited, at Obadimu community, Orolu Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who described agriculture as the most sustainable means to growing the economy, said no stone will be left unturned to turn around the sector for the betterment of the people.

He said the administration’s revolution has been designed to make the state sufficient in food production, and, by extension, have enough to export, explaining that government had mapped out necessary strategies to properly involve youths in agriculture and integrate them into mechanised farming.

This, he said, will help to eradicate societal menace such as unemployment, poverty and hunger among others.

He explained further that the state, under his watch, will bring innovation and modern techniques into farming in order to make the sector more attractive, proficient and profitable to all.

He commended the owner of the farm, Bisi Adegoke, for his foresight in bringing back the lost glory in the agriculture sector, saying the initiative is remarkable, worthy of emulation and one capable of aiding the state in the implementation and actualisation of its agricultural policies.

Chairman, Orolu Local Government, Benson Adekunle, lauded the efforts of the administration for creating conducive atmosphere for farmers to thrive.

Adegoke said his decision to invest in the agriculture is aimed at empowering the people, particularly the young ones.

Adegoke, who conducted the governor round the facilities at the farm, said hundreds of youths have been trained on modern agriculture technique.