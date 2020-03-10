Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has solicited the United States of America support in the area of vocational education and mining.

Oyetola made the request when the US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo and her team visited him in Osogbo, yesterday. The governor said the state needed the US support in the area of technical and vocational education to enable the youths to be self-employed. Oyetola said the state placed more emphasis on vocational and technical education as conventional education did not give room for skills acquisition.

“The conventional education does not give room for skills acquisition and the job is no longer there. But if youths can learn skills, then they will be self-employed and that is why we need your support,” the governor said.

Oyetola also said the state needed the US support in the area of mining, adding that the state was blessed with abundant mineral resources which are yet to be utilised. The governor said the state needed collaboration with investors that would help government harness its resources for the development of the state.

Oyetola also said the state had set aside land bank for agriculture, where interested investors could invest to boost food production. He said the collaboration of the US in the area of health, tourism and youth development was also needed by the state government.