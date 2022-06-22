From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As a follow-up to the actualisation of the upgrade of the College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged university, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, has set up an 11-man implementation committee headed by a foremost educationist, Prof. Olu Aina.

The committee is expected to, among other things, develop academic brief and physical master plan for the new university.

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, the governor noted that the committee, which would be formally inaugurated very soon, will also engage the State House of Assembly towards the enactment of the law establishing the new university and the National University Commission, NUC, to facilitate speedy approval and formulate the internal charter of the proposed university to accommodate the participation of other key stakeholders, especially the Ijesa community, corporate entities, in the governance of the institution via a Special Purpose Vehicle among others.

Members of the Committee according to the statement also include a former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole; a former Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labo Popoola, a former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University, Prof. Yemisi Obilade; and founder, Lead University, Ibadan, Prof. Jide Owoeye.

Other members of the Committee are the Managing Director, Saroafrica International, Mr. Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi; Associate Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun; the Chief of Staff to Governor Oyetola, Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola; Osun Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Bamisayemi; Osun Finance Commissioner, Bola Oyebamiji; and Osun Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Femi Akande.