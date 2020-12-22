The Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The budget size is about N109 billion.

This was just as he said Year 2021 will witness a new phase of massive transformation that would take the State to higher levels.

He said the budget would offer greater hope of job opportunities; improved welfare for all; human, capital and massive infrastructure development, than the previous year.

While signing the Appropriation Bill in his office, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola assured that the 2021 budget would perform far better than that of the 2020 which recorded over 90 percent performance despite COVID-19 lockdown and the EndSARS protest.

The Governor said his administration will follow time-tested economic principles to enhance optimum results of the 2021 budget.

“I thank the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, and other honourable members of the House for the speedy passage of the budget. By this act, the Assembly has, once again, proved itself as a people-oriented and development-conscious House. I thank you all for your service to the state.

“I am proud to announce that the 2020 budget recorded over 90 percent performance and the results were demonstrated in the massive delivery of programmes and projects across the state during the year, despite the fact that government was only able to perform for less than six months because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest.

“The 2021 budget we are signing today offers more hope that we are set to perform even better during the year.

With 54 percent capital and 46 percent expenditure allocations, respectively, and creative income strategies, we are on the path of delivering more on our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people,” the governor said.