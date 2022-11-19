From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday stormed his hometown, Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government, alongside his deputy and some of his executive members for the 31st anniversary of the town.

He commended the people of the town for their love and support, urging them to sustain the love and unity they have built.

He said, “for 31 years, we have come together as a people under God to celebrate Iragbiji Day. In the last four of these years, we have gathered as a people privileged by the Almighty to celebrate this Day as the first town in Osun, having produced the governor.

“I thank you all for trooping out in large numbers every year to celebrate the chords of unity, love, culture and language that make Iragbiji tick, and our bond strong and unbroken.

“I thank the Aragbiji for his uncommon love and support all through since ascending the throne as the chief custodian of the Iragbiji heritage and for his staunch support for our administration. Aragbiji has demonstrated for all to see that he is indeed a father and a friend.

“Iragbiji Day remains the best proof of who and what we are. In line with the dreams and vision of our forebears, we have annually demonstrated that we are loving, united, culturally correct, development compliant and politically savvy. We have proved to the world that we are strong partners in the best demonstration of the Omoluabi ethos.

“We must continue to wear the armour of love and peace as we seek the tool of development for our collective good.

“Giving our children the best education is non-negotiable. It is the first test of our seriousness with our resolve to unleash sustainable development and progress on our people. Every Iragbiji child is a torch in the search for development, peace and progress. None must be left behind.

“As we nurture them for the tasks and responsibilities ahead, let us engrain in them the channel of our language and the tool of our culture. Real development occurs when our indigenous ways meet with education and civilization. Our Omoluabi ethos must not die; they must continue to define who and what we are,” Oyetola added.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbduRasheed Olabomi, commend