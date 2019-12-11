Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged accounting experts to join hands with government, at various levels, in the fight against corruption and other public misconducts.

He also charged the professionals in the accounting sector to uphold the professional ethics, standard and best practices for them to be able to contribute meaningfully to the economy and compete favourably with their national and international peers.

This is even as the President and Chairman of Council, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Muhammad Mainoma, lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for being transparent, accountable and for raising the bar of good governance in the state.

Oyetola spoke, yesterday at the 6th Session of Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme, organised by ANAN in Osogbo.

The governor, who described ANAN as a strong stakeholder in the nation’s economy, called on its members to collaborate with the Federal Government in its bid to rid the nation of corruption and turn the economy around.

He stressed that the war against corruption and the resolve to revitalise the economy can only be won when all hands are on deck at the institutional and personal levels, adding that ANAN occupies the forefront in the task.

He said professionalism and integrity are central to the accounting profession, hence the need for the practitioners to uphold the tenets and flush out bad eggs in the profession.

The governor, who noted that the new entrants into the accounting profession are its strength and hope, enjoined the leadership of the association to always ensure the best hands are recruited into the profession.

“The senior members must endeavour to mentor the younger ones in order to sustain the integrity of the profession,” he said.

He also lauded the leadership of the association for considering Osun as the venue of the 2019 edition of the programme.

Earlier, Mainoma thanked Governor Oyetola for his support and magnanimity in hosting the association.

He described the governor as organised, youthful, energetic, trustworthy, orderly, loving and acceptable.

“Your laudable achievements are evident in the drive at boosting the education, agriculture, mining, textile and tourism sectors in the state, strengthening of the state’s capacity for internally generated revenue, fostering industrialisation and sustenance of safe and peaceful state for citizens,” Mainoma said.

ANAN Chairman in the state, Sunday Olaoye also lauded the governor for keeping to his campaign promises by paying the workers’ full salaries as and when due, adding that the current administration had been a blessing to workers and entire citizens of the state.