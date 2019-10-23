Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has called on African leaders to leverage on cultural heritage as a catalyst for infrastructural and economic development.

He made the call in Ile-Ife during a training programme organised by the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF).

The programme was intended to galvanise conservation and preservation of Africa’s natural and cultural heritage.

This is as he announced the inauguration of the 35 commissioners/special advisers designate earlier confirmed by the Osun House of Assembly, tomorrow.

Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) in charge of General Administration, Mr. Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, would also be sworn-in on the occasion.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday indicated that the inauguration ceremony would hold at the White House Parking Lots, Bola Ige House, Abere, Osogbo, by 10 am.

Oyetola, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, said through effective and sustainable management, Africa’s world heritage sites would serve as catalysts for transforming the continent’s image and a tool to stimulate economic growth.

He urged African leaders and other stakeholders to work together through cultural heritage apparatuses and make Africa greater.

Oyetola who described Africa as a home of culture and primary source of world natural and cultural heritage, maintained that the phenomenon was critical to achieving institutional and personal goals.

He, however, commended AWHF for adopting the strategy for perpetuating its vision for sustainable development.

The governor appealed to African governments, entrepreneurs, culture ambassadors as well as individuals to offer financial and technical supports to the agency to enable it deploy Africa’s cultural heritage for economic growth and infrastructural development.