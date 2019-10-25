Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, admonished members of his cabinet to shun acts capable of undermining the corporate integrity of the administration and the state.

He stressed that the administration had zero tolerance for corruption and opacity, warning that government would not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary on any official found wanting of public misconduct.

Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs. Funke Egbemode and former Commissioner for Finance during Governor Rauf Aregbedola’s administration, Bola Oyebamiji, were among the 35 commissioners and Special Advisers inaugurated.

The governor warned them to do away with frivolities and work as one formidable and impenetrable team, bound together by the sole aim of delivering on the Developmental Agenda of the administration.

“Our Administration is a product of God’s promise, the benevolence of the people and our mandate. The Almighty God and the people have delivered their own part. The ball is now in our court to deliver on our promise. As heads of ministries, you are our delivery channel. I charge you to harness the available human and material resources to fulfil our bond to the people.

“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity. We shall therefore not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary.

“Ensure that you discharge every duty with utmost probity, accountability and transparency as these are the elements that will deliver stellar service in the face of extant limited resources and earn the trust of the people.

“As I indicated during the very intensive four-day retreat last week, ours is an administration fully aware of the strategic role providence has entrusted in us.

“We are aware of the onerous duty to build a truly-diversified economy that creates wealth and makes opportunities available for all classes of our fellow citizens.”

He said cabinet members would be assessed from time to time for optimum performance.

The governor further said: “Knowing that you do not have the luxury of time to spend on the learning curve, I charge you to quickly familiarise yourselves with the content of our administration’s development agenda. You must realise that this is a task that must be accomplished. Similar to the Ada Declaration you pledged to uphold, a performance charter will be handed over to you today to guide your role in delivering on the agenda.

“There will be a service delivery and performance evaluation unit to assess your performance and productivity from time to time.”

Egbemode who was assigned the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, spoke on behalf of the new cabinet members, after the swearing in exercise.

She lauded the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

“We will not disappoint you. We will put in our very best to support the administration and uplift the standard of living of the people of the state. We shall take to the lessons garnered at the recent retreat to effect positive change across sectors,” she said.