Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has tasked fresh graduates on the need to combine their respective skills and good morals as weapons for attaining success in life.

The governor maintained that the two virtues were necessary tools for any youth who desires rapid success in life.

He said without good morals, success becomes very difficult to attain in life regardless of the skills one might possess, adding that the two are complementary instruments of success.

Governor Oyetola who spoke, yesterday at the 9th convocation ceremony of Fountain University, Osogbo, also tasked Nigerian universities to adhere strictly to best practices in carrying out their core mandate of teaching, research and community service.

He said handing over analytical skills, knowledge and competencies to their graduates would assist the products of the university and other tertiary institutions to hold their own and compete anywhere in the world.

Oyetola said: “The world is waiting for you to help build a knowledge, technology and moral compliant society. Your ability to attain this is what will continue to make your university and education relevant. Do not disappoint the world and do not let down your alma mater.

“Academic excellence starts with merit at recruitment and admission points. I urge the management of universities in Nigeria to ensure staff recruitment and student admission are merit driven.”

Earlier, the newly-appointed Chancellor of the university, Umaru Abdul-Mutallab, said as a faith-based university, the institution has a duty of nurturing and sustaining a life-long interest in the acquisition and cultivation of Islamic ethics and values.

He described his appointment as a privilege and call to serve humanity, particularly the young generations “to whom we all owe a duty of facilitating a brighter, prosperous and rewarding future.”