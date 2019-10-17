Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, charged the incoming cabinet members to hit the ground running, declaring that the need for his administration to transform the state was imperative.

He reaffirmed the administration’s determination to run a state that could compete with its counterparts globally in terms of provision of basic infrastructure that would guarantee improved living conditions for citizen.

Speaking on the theme: “My development agenda for the State of Osun,” at the ongoing Executive Council Retreat at MicCom Golf Hotels and Resorts, Ada, Boripe Local Government Area, charged cabinet members to see their appointments as a clarion call to serve humanity and promote the policy thrust and development agenda of the administration.

“Together, we must build a state that provides opportunities for all classes of our people irrespective of backgrounds or even political inclinations. We must build a secure and assured future that offers hope for today and for the generation yet unborn.

“In selecting you to serve, we have followed a most inclusive and participatory approach that included our party and other stakeholders who worked hard with us to deliver victory during the last election. After a much painstaking process, we are assured therefore, that your emergence is a pointer to your capacity as some of the best our state can muster.

“This call to serve is a sacred duty that you must not take lightly. Since the past 10 months when our administration assumed office, we have, in line with our avowed electoral promise that the mandate to govern this state will be held in close trust and not be abused, been executing an agenda of continuity and revitalisation.

“We have laboured tirelessly to deliver significant dividends of democracy to our people. Despite our lean financial resources, we have comported ourselves cautiously, devoted attention to strategic thinking and shown commitment to utmost conscientious implementation of tasks.

“Yet, for us, it is very clear that the journey has just begun. It is certain that political appointees cannot succeed alone. To succeed, we must work closely with our colleagues in the bureaucracy and forge a shared vision, mission and passion that prioritise the interest of our people and the development of our beloved state above any primordial sentiments.”