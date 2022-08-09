From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has condemned the killing of two members of a family in Ede North Local Government over unresolved arguments.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, condole family members of the deceased, saying that the killing of the two persons was unfortunate and very painful.

Nothing that the deceased, Abideen Olalekan and Kafayat Olalekan, were allegedly murdered at the weekend by a police officer on the orders of a serving lawmaker, the statement added that the alleged police officer, who is touted as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, reportedly led some of his colleagues to the operation that eventually led to the alleged killing of the two persons.

“From the information made available to me, I understand that the late Abideen and Kafayat were brutally killed allegedly by men in uniform who appeared at the scene where they were not meant to be at that material time. The deceased should not have died under such unfortunate and avoidable circumstances.

“My thought and prayers are with the Olalekan family at this moment of grief. I pray to God to grant the departed eternal rest and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

“I have since directed the police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. While waiting for the police to conclude their investigation, I want to assure the family and the public that the matter will not be swept under the carpet. The perpetrators of this dastardly act will be made to face the full wrath of the law. We will ensure justice is served.

“As a government with the responsibility to protect citizens of the State, we will not hesitate to employ the law to decisively deal with individuals who want to disturb the hard-earned peace and stability of Osun.

“We assure our citizens of their safety and security as they daily engage in their businesses,” he added.