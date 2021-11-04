From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, urged transport unions to eschew any form of violence and sustain the peace that has been reigning in the state.

Oyetola who spoke at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, during the endorsement rally organised by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), advised the transport unions to ensure unity among other unions.

He commended the union for endorsing him for second term and urged them to go and register for Permanet Voters’ Card to demonstrate their support come July 16, next year.

“I have listened to you and plans are ongoing on your request for support. The only way you can support me is to go and collect a Permanent Voters Card. You are capable to deliver 10,000 votes or more. There is an opportunity to go and register now. We are doing government together and you will enjoy the dividend of democracy.

“We are repairing all the roads that are spoiling your vehicles. The ongoing flyover is for you. We are constructing roads throughout the state.

“I appeal to you to let peace reign in our state. Settle the rift between you and other unions. I commend the state Chairman, Olalekan Salami, for his efforts. You have been doing well and I promise to surprise you.”

Chairman of the union who also doubles as the SouthWest Chairman, Olalekan Folorunsho, popularly referred to as Salami, said the rally was organised because Oyetola has performed beyond expectations.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, thanked the union for allowing peace to reign in the state and advised them to mobilise their members for registration of voters card so that they can vote to reelect Oyetola in the 2022 governorship election

