Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun would present the 2021 proposed budget of the state today to the House of Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Timothy Owoeye made this known, yesterday, during plenary, disclosing that he had received a letter from the governor notifying of his intention to lay the budget before the House.

“The governor has written to lay the 2021 budget before the House and he is doing so in line with the extant rules that says the budget should be presented at the end of the year against a new year. The letter is intimating the Assembly of the 2021 budget presentation by the governor Tuesday (today) by 11am,” he said.

The governor in a letter titled ‘Medium Term Expenditure Framework 2021 to 2023’ had sought approval of the Assembly for speedy consideration, ratification and passage of the expenditure framework, saying its financial submission forms part of the 2021 budget of the state.

He said the expenditure framework contains what the government intended doing in the next three years.