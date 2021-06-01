Governors of Osun and Ebonyi states, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Dave Umahi, have emerged major winners at the Champion Newspapers 2020 Awards held in Lagos

While Oyetola was crowned Champion Newspapers Man of the Year and Governor of the Year, Umahi emerged as Champion Newspaper Man of the Year on Infrastructure Development.

Other awardees include the National Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Democracy Icon of the Fourth Republic (1999 till date); Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year; Innocent Chukwuma, Most Innovative Manufacturer of the Decade; Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Most Outstanding Security Conscious and Peaceful Governor; Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, member of Lagos State House of Assembly as Most Outstanding Lawmaker of the Year and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 2, the Grand Peacemaker of the Year.

Under the corporate award category, Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director/CEO of First Bank emerged Champion Newspapers Banker of the Year; Access Bank Plc as the Bank of the Year; African Alliance Insurance Plc as Life Insurance Company of the Decade (2010-2020); NLNG as Most Outstanding Company of the Year; NSIA Insurance as the Most Innovative Insurance Company of the Year; Charles Aigbe as the Best Media Manager of the Year 2020 and Rites foods Ltd as Brand of the Year.

For humanitarian service, Sir and Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation won the Heart of Gold Award while Dangote Foundation bagged the Philanthropist of the Year.