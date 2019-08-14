The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged citizens of the state to support the administration by paying their taxes regularly.

He said for the government to actualise its set objectives, people must begin to prioritise their civic responsibilities and ensure prompt payment of their taxes.

Oyetola stated this Tuesday at the 2019 ‘Gbagede Oba’ Festival at the Aragbiji’s palace in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the governor said the present economy demands support from the people, hence, the need for the residents of the state to join hands with government in its bid to build a virile economy.

The governor, who described tax as a veritable instrument for socioeconomic prosperity, said his administration would not relent in its efforts to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He pledged to continue to improve on the welfare of the people through the execution of people-oriented policies and programmes.

While congratulating the people of Iragbiji on the occasion, Governor Oyetola enjoined them to maintain peace with which the state is known for.

“As we all know, our administration had taken the bull by the horns to bring about the desired development to the state.We have launched revitilisation into all sectors particularly in the health sector to ensure that citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“We are committed to the fulfilment of all our promises that is why we went round the state to know what each and every one of us wants. To achieve these, we must pay our taxes, we must be responsible to our civic duty, and we must join hands with government in its resolve to bring about the desired development.

“This is the time for us to improve on our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to match our collective desire at taking the state to the next level of socioeconomic and infrastructure development”, he said.

Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for being supportive of the administration of her husband.

She congratulated sons and daughters of Iragbiji on the occasion.

In his remarks, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, lauded the administration for the maintenance of peace and stability in the state.

He described ‘Gbagede Oba’ festival as an annual event aimed at strengthening peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship between and among the people of the town.

Oba Olabomi said the festival has become a socio-cultural platform that helps to instil the spirit of oneness and togetherness in the sons and daughters of the ancient town. The revered monarch implored the people of the state to support the administration of Governor Oyetola with the payment of their taxes: “ I am glad today to be part of those that celebrate this year festival.