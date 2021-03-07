The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, admonished citizens and residents not to compromise the COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines put in place by government and health authorities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

He reminded the residents of the adverse effects of the second wave of the deadly virus, which he said, had caused untimely deaths across the globe. This is even as he urged parents and guardians to see the welfare of their children as topmost priority.

Governor Oyetola gave this admonition while addressing the people at the special prayer session organised to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the demise of his late mother, Alhaja Wulaimot Oyetola, held at the deceased’s residence, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

His words: “I am using this occasion to appeal to our people to take COVID-19 more seriously than before and stop insinuating that the virus has been eliminated.

“As we can see and hear, the second wave is more dangerous, more deadly and devastating, hence the need for all to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols and guidelines.”