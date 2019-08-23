Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has advised corps members to shun social vices like drug abuse, advanced fee fraud, kidnapping, robbery, cultism and violent crimes, capable of undermining their potential as future leaders.

Oyetola gave the admonition, yesterday, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent camp in Ede, Osun, during the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch B Stream II corps members posted to the state.

The governor, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, said celebration of corps members was a worthy event, taking cognisance of the positive role they played in society.

Oyetola said NYSC had been grooming and moulding graduate youths to fit in with aspirations and blueprint of the nation toward total emancipation and economic expansion.

He said youths constituted the most productive segment of the population and society, urging them to see themselves as leading light for the present and future.

The governor said their mandatory service would afford them opportunity to be a blessing to the nation by impacting positively lives of people in their immediate environment.

“I want you to complement the gestures of NYSC and government by being good ambassadors and advocate of peaceful co-existence and corporate existence of our nation.

“I want you to comport yourselves in the most noble way, worthy of your calling into the national service.Remember that you are the greatest asset of our nation.

“As future leaders and key determiners of peace and stability of our nation, I want you to channel your energy, vigour and drive toward the achievements of lofty ideals and aspirations and abstain from vices.

“Vices and crimes will undermine you and hinder you from being a ray of hope for your generation and the nation,” he said.

NYSC Coordinator in Osun, Adegoke Adewale, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their studies from their various institutions and their mobilisation for national service.

Adewale said they should not see their deployment to Osun as waste of time, but to explore the richness in the culture and diversity of people of the state.