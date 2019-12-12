Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Nigerian leaders, including fellow Muslim governors to lead according to the Islamic tenets by delivering their campaign promises to the people.

Oyetola maintained that the world would be a better place to live if Muslims could emulate the Holy Prophet virtues in the way they relate with others in society, adding that the Islamic religion enjoins Muslims to be just and keep their promises to the people at all times.

He made the call, yesterday while speaking at the opening of the International Conference on the Biography of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and his Impact in Inter-ethnic and Inter-religious Harmony, organised by Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) in collaboration with Husret Education and Cultural Co. Limited and Hira Magazine, at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oyetola, who described his administration as a product of God’s promise, said as a Muslim governor, who is holding a position of trust, he has, in the last one year, comported himself within the dictates of the Holy Qur’an and the tradition of the Holy Prophet by delivering on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He said keeping promises was part of the good attributes of the Holy Prophet which Muslims are expected to emulate and teach people from other religions in their conducts and character.

“Muslims across the globe are supposed to lead others by example. One defining exemplary leadership style of Prophet Muhammad is his ability to keep promises, including those ones made to non-Muslims. The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah bears eloquent testimony to this fact. In Islam, breaking promises is a grievous sin.

“There are several verses of the Holy Qur’an that emphasise the need to keep promises. Prophet Muhammad also said: ‘The person who has no covenant has no faith’. He went further to add that ‘Whoever has faith in Allah and the Day of Reckoning should fulfil his promises’.

“Conscious of the above fact, as a Muslim, whom God, in His infinite mercies, has chosen to steer the affairs of Osun State, I have not failed in my responsibilities to provide good governance to our people by delivering on my campaign promises,” Oyetola said.