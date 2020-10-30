Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the best way Muslims could celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad was to emulate his remarkable character and virtues.

The governor said the Maolud Nabbiy celebration provided an avenue for Muslims to extol and reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, who he said was sent by Allah as a mercy to mankind.

He also urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for the peace, progress and development of the country.

“As we commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad , I urge my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters to emulate the remarkable character and virtues of Prophet Muhammad. This is the best way we can celebrate him.”