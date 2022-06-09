Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the emergence of Tinubu was a clear indication that the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and competence of Tinubu to deliver victory for the APC in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former Lagos governor would deploy his administrative acumen to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.

The governor said the APC standard bearer has the requisite leadership qualities and experience to govern the country, and would consolidate on the track records of President Buhari when he gets to power.

“You are not just a leader of leaders, but a finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socioeconomic fortunes of our dear country. It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies of the country,” Oyetola said.

