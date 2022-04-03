100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has waded into the leadership crisis that is lingering within the Benue community in the state.

To this end, Oyetola has set up a committee to resolve the crisis.

While inaugurating the committee in Osogbo on Sunday, during a meeting with leaders of Benue indigenes residents, Oyetola also directed the warring factions to withdraw all cases pending before the court for peace to reign.

There had been crisis within the Benue community in Osun with two factions laying claim to its leadership.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor at the meeting noted that Osun is a peaceful state and had given room for indigenes and non-indigenes to live in harmony.

“Osun is known as a peaceful state and as a responsible and responsive government, we will always ensure a peaceful environment for both indigenes and non-Indigenes.

“We have to sustain the peace in the state and not to give room for any crisis and this is the essence of this meeting for the two groups to resolve the issue and ensure peace.

The committee saddled with the responsibility to resolve the leadership crisis would be chaired by the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mr Sola Oladepo, Commissioner for Political matters and Intergovernmental relations, Mr Taiwo Akeju, would serve as the Vice chairman, while the Special Adviser on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, would serve as Secretary.

The two factions fighting over the leadership of the group would also nominate five persons each as their representatives in the committee.

Oyetola, while appealing to Benue community in the state to continue to support his peace-loving government, also urged them to support his reelection come July 16.

In his response, a factional leader of the group, Chief Audu Samson, appreciated the state government for prompt intervention in the crisis, assuring that he would submit himself for amicable settlement.

Also the leader of the second faction, Chief Augustine Tsor, described government’s intervention as a welcome development, promising to withdraw the case instituted in court for intervention of the state government to be successful.

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo