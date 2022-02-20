From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has called on his co-contestants in the primary election and other aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join hands with him in building the state and take it to greater heights.

Oyetola is an acceptance speech he made after he emerged as the governorship candidate of the party, urged the aggrieved members to have a rethink in the interest of the state.

He thanked members of the APC for allowing him to seek reelection in the party, promising that he would double efforts to ensure better living for the people of the state.

“It is a victory for our people who trooped out in large number during our strategic tour of the state to inform them of our intention to seek a second term. It is a restatement of their confidence in our Development Agenda which hope delivered in 2018 and performance sealed in 2022. It is evidence of their belief in sustainable development which we brought into governance and preached every inch of the way.

“I thank you all our party members for your constant support, and especially for speaking eloquently today with your massive votes in favour of our administration’s restoration and consolidation agenda.

“With this primary election now concluded, I invite us all to rededicate ourselves and the party to deliver an overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls holding on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

“For me, we are all winners. I, therefore, extend my hand of fellowship to the other two aspirants to join me as we prepare for the July election. We are all brothers. Let’s join hands to build the Osun of our dream.

“Let us close ranks and eschew bitterness in whatever form. Therefore, may I use this opportunity to also ask all our aggrieved members to have a rethink and join hands with us to further strengthen our party and deliver outstanding results at the gubernatorial poll.

“I thank my brother Governor and Chairman of the Osun Governorship Primary Election Committee, His Excellency, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and all members of his team for conducting a hitch-free exercise. I pray God to return them to their various destinations in peace.

“I equally thank all the security agencies for living up to expectation and for helping us to guard jealously our enviable status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“To all our citizens, we thank you for standing by us in the journey of these three years plus. I promise not to let you down in the years ahead.

“As we commence the electioneering campaigns, I urge all contestants across party lines to perform this exercise with the utmost decency and not jeopardise the peace and tranquillity our state is noted for. This is the least our people deserve and the beauty democracy requires,” Oyetola added.