Osun Auditor General, Folorunso Adesina, has described the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as most transparent, saying it is committed to accountability, openness and probity in the management of state resources and finances.

He said Osun under Oyetola’s government’s Public Finance Management (PFM) reform has got a big boost by becoming one of the pioneer states to assent to and implement Audit Act in Nigeria, a feet the Federal Government is still to attain.

This is even as the state government presented the 2019 audited accounts to intimate the public on the status of the state’s finances within the audited period as part of efforts to showcase prudence in the management of public resources and strengthen public trust and confidence in governance.

Adesina spoke while reeling out the audited reports of the finances of the state for 2019, at Aurora Events Centre, Osogbo, yesterday.

He said the presentation of the 2019 audited account in 2021 was as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that broke out last March, saying the audited accounts ought to have been presented before now, 2020 to be precise.