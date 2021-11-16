From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Cheif Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has chided members of the All Progresive Congress (APC) splinter group, ‘The Osun Progressive (TOP), over allegation that the governor’s camp plotted to eliminate its members.

Omipidan described the leader of TOP, Adelowo Adebiyi as a ‘self-styled leader’ saying the statement credited to him is mischievous and wickedly calculated at smearing the good name of Governor Oyetola.

The governor’s aide stated that “all those behind the malicious and unguarded statement needed to have their heads thoroughly examined to ascertain their mental state.

He urged Adebiyi and his co-travelers to leave former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, out of their devious plot, adding that Lasun’s statement, as widely reported in the media on Monday and Tuesday is a clear indication that he does not share the same thinking with them.

Omipidan said “only an unstable mind and character would accuse a person of the Governor’s standing, who in the last three years has not done anything to portray him as a man given to violence or the government he leads, of assassination plot.

He alleged that Adebiyi was among those who led hoodlums to attack members of the APC on August 14 this year at the State party secretariat where persons were injured.

He added, “The case was incidented at the Police Station by the then Caretaker chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, arrests were made and they were duly arraigned before a Magistrate. It took the intervention of Mr. Governor to get him and his co-travelers off the hook.

“How can such a man who is known to have been associated with violence in the past turn around to accuse my Principal who was even described by a prominent TOP member, Temitope Mustapha, on air today (Tuesday) during a radio Live Programme as a decent and complete gentleman of violence?, Omipidan queried.