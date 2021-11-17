From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has chided members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) splinter group, ‘The Osun Progressive (TOP), over allegation that the governor’s camp plotted to eliminate its members.

He described the leader of TOP, Adelowo Adebiyi, as a ‘self-styled leader’, saying the statement credited to him was mischievous and wickedly calculated at smearing the good name of Governor Oyetola.

The governor’s aide said: “All those behind the malicious and unguarded statement needed to have their heads thoroughly examined to ascertain their mental state.”

He urged Adebiyi and his co-travellers to leave former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, out of their devious plot, adding that Lasun’s statement, as widely reported in the media on Monday and Tuesday is a clear indication that he does not share the same thinking with them.

Omipidan said: “Only an unstable mind and character would accuse a person of the governor’s standing, who in the last three years has not done anything to portray him as a man given to violence or the government he leads, of assassination plot.”

He alleged that Adebiyi was among those who led hoodlums to attack members of the APC on August 14 at the state party secretariat where persons were injured.

“The case was reported at the police station by the then caretaker chairman of the party, Gboyega Famodun. Arrests were made and they were duly arraigned before a magistrate. It took the intervention of Mr. Governor to get him and his co-travellers off the hook,” Omipidan said

