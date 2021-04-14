From Tunbosun Oyintiloye, Osogbo

The Timi of Ede Land, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, has praised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his participatory governance which has continued to give priority to the needs of ordinary citizens.

He commended the governor for his timely intervention and significant impact in Ede land which, according to the monarch, is unprecedented.

Oba Lawal spoke at the Osun State Governor’s family meeting with farmers’ association and Informal groups facilitated by the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement at the Ede town hall, Ede North Local Government.

Agbaakin of Ede Land, Chief Adewale Salawu who spoke on behalf of Timi at the event said, Oyetola will continue to be appreciated for listening to the needs of the people and for his indelible impacts on Ede town which has given a facelift to the community.

Under Oyetola’ administration, the narrative of governance has changed as interests, tenets and opinions of people are sought which give corresponding direction to the policy formulation process,’ Oba Lawal said.

‘Oyetola is unreservedly appreciated for his participatory governance strategy which has made the people of Ede land to also lend their yearnings known while it is no doubt that the good people of Ede will continue to give support to the current administration.’

Speaking at the event, the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and current Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Rt Hon Adejare Bello, described the civic engagement drive of Oyetola as a new standard of governance in the state

He said that would in no small measure add to the democratic values of Osun among comity of states.

‘There is no denying the fact that the series of programmes designed under Oyetola’s civic engagement strategy are superb and are a way of resuscitating the spirit of democratic and representative government which is rooted in inclusive and participatory governance,’ the ambassador said.

‘This will continue to linger in the minds of the people for they are assuming their original role of determining the governance direction, and will equally serve as a causative factor in the general opinion poll of the next election.’

Bello also commended the governor for his intervention on some major roads in the community, particularly Oke Gada-Awo junction, as well as Barack/Ejigbo road, among others, and urged him to consider critical areas where the town needed government’s consideration.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa, described the administration of Governor Oyetola as being ready to make life better for all, urging the people to be patient and rally their support round the administration.

In their separate remarks, the APC leader in Ede land, Alh Sule Alao, and his counterpart in Egedore, Elder Gbadebo Ajao, described Governor Oyetola as a kind-hearted governor who is committed to making policies for the general welfare, while they implored the people to continue lending their support to government for the betterment of all.

A cross section of artisans, farmers and community unions who spoke at the event also threw their weight behind Oyetola’s administration for its people centred policies and programmes, noting its positive impact on Ede Land.

They also appealed to the government to consider them for agricultural inputs, soft loans and grants, more empowerment programmes, as well as rehabilitation of some community roads for easy movement.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, appreciated the people of Ede land for their support for the Oyetola administration, indicating that the gathering was based on the governor’s passion for an all-inclusive and participatory governance in the state.

Oyintiloye urged the community to remain good partners with the Osun Oyetola, saying all their yearnings and aspirations would be given adequate consideration.