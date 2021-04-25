The Akire royal stool, which became vacant at the demise of the erstwhile Akire, Oba Oseni Oyegunle on August 5, 1987, seemed to have thereafter been primed fit for acrimony. After initial tussles, Oba Olatunde Falabi was installed on May 8, 1993. His installation was to later court crises. The Aketula family was the first in the Obaship rotational order. It also had the honour of being recognised by the 1958 Chieftancy Declaration of Ikire Town as the next ruling house to have its candidate mount the royal stool immediately after the fifth ruling house in the rotational order. The crisis also had the Omisokan ruling house which then proceeded to court and challenged Oba Falabi’s installation. The case became a long-drawn one, proceeding from the High Court and down to the Supreme Court. It was a tug of war which went bloody, riotous and capable of spelling doom for the community.

However, the moment Governor Adegboyega Oyetola stepped into it, extending the olive branch to the parties concerned, the ice of the crises melted immediately. The governor then proceeded to get the ruling families involved to reach a resolution and sign a joint agreement adjusting the rotational order of the traditional Obaship. The rotation pattern had earlier been established by the 1958 Akire Chieftaincy Declaration. This afforded the Aketula ruling house to produce an Obaship candidate whenever the Akire stool goes vacant and the occupant joins his forefathers.