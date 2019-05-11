Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has described the Thursday verdict of the Court of Appeal that restored the victory of Governor Gboyega Oyetola as satisfactory, claiming that justice had been served.

He affirmed that from the perspectives of substantive justice for the people and the point of law, the appellate court had done the right thing.

In a statement on Friday by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, in Osogbo, the state capital, titled: “Justice is Served,” Aregbesola observed that there were too many holes in the judgement of the tribunal, hence, it was easy for the Appeal Court to upturn it.

Aregbesola further affirmed that the wild jubilation in Osun after the judgement was an indication that the people overwhelmingly accepted the verdict with joy.

The former governor commended the judges of the Court of Appeal for their courage and for averting a monumental injustice that would have arisen from the overthrow of the electoral will of the people if the tribunal judgement had been upheld.

“The cause of justice – of the substance of the case and of the law – has been duly served. The errors of the tribunal, from the point of law and electoral justice, were too many and imponderable. They could not have withstood a sound legal scrutiny and demands of justice for the people.