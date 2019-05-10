A socio-political group in Osun, Oranmiyan Worldwide, on Friday, lauded the judgment of the Court of Appeal, for reversing the verdict of the Osun Election Petition Tribunal on the disputed September 22 governorship election.

It will be recalled that Gboyega Oyetola contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Ademola Adeleke from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election in Oyetola emerged winner.

The tribunal had earlier nullified the victory of Oyetola and pronounced Adeleke the winner of the election but reverse was the case on Thursday when the Court of Appeal upheld the victory of Oyetola at the poll.

Mr Olajide Sadiq, the director-general of the group, while addressing newsmen and members of his group in Osogbo on Friday, lauded the court for reversing the decision of the election tribunal in favour of Oyetola.

Sadiq said the verdict of the appellate court was victory for the rule of law, democracy and the people of Osun.

“It is now glaring that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“We are very happy with the judgment given by the court of appeal and that is why we are gathered to celebrate, to affirm our loyalty and commitment to the government of the day.

“I think we are now having a judiciary we are supposed to have.

“The appeal court has done the right thing by affirming that Governor Gboyega Oyetola is the validly elected governor of Osun,” he said.

Sadiq expressed optimism that the governor and his party would defeat the PDP and its candidate Sen. Ademola Adeleke at the apex court.